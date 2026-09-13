14-yr-old gets new lease of life after rare heart surgery at SMVD Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 12: A 14-year-old girl has gotten a new lease of life after undergoing successful surgery for a rare congenital heart defect at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, following her diagnosis during a paediatric cardiac camp at GMC Udhampur.

The girl, who had been suffering from progressively increasing breathlessness, was diagnosed with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC), a complex congenital condition in which the veins carrying oxygen-rich blood from the lungs do not connect normally to the heart.

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She had earlier consulted multiple doctors and was awaiting treatment at PGI Chandigarh. Following the diagnosis at the outreach camp, the cardiac team at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital assessed her condition and planned corrective surgery without further delay.

The procedure was successfully performed under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT by cardiac surgeons Dr Vinod Bhan and Dr Romil Dutt Sharma, with cardiac anaesthesia managed by Dr Pankaj Gupta.

During the surgery, the abnormal pulmonary venous connection was corrected and a normal pathway was created for blood returning from the lungs to the heart. The patient recovered satisfactorily following the procedure.

Dr Vinod Bhan said TAPVC was a complex congenital heart defect requiring accurate diagnosis, specialised surgical expertise and comprehensive post-operative care. He said timely identification during the outreach camp enabled the team to plan definitive treatment without further delay.

Dr Romil Dutt Sharma said successful treatment of such congenital heart defects depended on a clear understanding of the abnormal anatomy and precise surgical correction. He said the patient's recovery was encouraging and highlighted the importance of timely access to specialized paediatric cardiac care.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, said the successful treatment of the complex condition reflected the continued support of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in bringing advanced cardiac care closer to the people.