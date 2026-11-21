New Delhi, Nov 21: A 14-year-old boy from Haryana's Ballabhgarh was apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly hacking into a website and attempting to sell sensitive data linked to around 4,000 Agniveer personnel on the dark web for USD 500, officials said.

According to investigators, the juvenile gained unauthorised access to a test website designed for former Agniveers to register themselves and explore employment opportunities in other government departments.

After accessing the website, the boy allegedly extracted the information and posted an advertisement on the dark web, claiming to possess personal data of around 4,000 Agniveers and offering to sell it for USD 500, they said.

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Investigation has revealed that artificial intelligence tools were allegedly used to access the information, officials said, adding that the exact method employed to breach the website is being examined.

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has recovered data from the juvenile's digital devices. Investigators are now examining the material to ascertain whether it contains genuine information and establish the extent of the suspected breach.

The police have also written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking the official database of Agniveers to match it with the recovered information and verify its authenticity.

The juvenile was apprehended and questioned in accordance with the law. Following preliminary questioning, he was handed over to his family, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to determine how the website was accessed, whether the information was compromised beyond the data recovered from the boy's devices and if any third party had purchased or accessed the purported database.

The incident has brought the security of digital platforms containing information related to Agniveer personnel under scrutiny, even as investigators work to establish the nature and scale of the alleged data breach.

The Centre launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022 to induct personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure. Those recruited under the scheme, known as Agniveers, undergo military training before being deployed in their respective services. (Agencies)