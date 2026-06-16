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Home / Govt Orders / 14 School Education Department Officers Transferred In Ladakh

14 School Education Department Officers Transferred In Ladakh

LEH, Jun 16: The School Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and adjustment of 14 officers, including Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Headmasters, in the interest of administration. See Order Copy Click Here........

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Daily Excelsior
05:25 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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LEH, Jun 16: The School Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and adjustment of 14 officers, including Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Headmasters, in the interest of administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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