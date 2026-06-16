14 School Education Department Officers Transferred In Ladakh
LEH, Jun 16: The School Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and adjustment of 14 officers, including Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Headmasters, in the interest of administration. See Order Copy Click Here........
LEH, Jun 16: The School Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and adjustment of 14 officers, including Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Headmasters, in the interest of administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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