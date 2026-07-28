14 Killed In Police Firing In Rawalakot, Eyewitnesses Claim As PoJK Protest March Continues

Rawalakot [PoJK], Jul 28: At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen others injured after Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters in Rawalakot on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the Awami Huqooq Long March claimed.

In a video released, Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), said the protest convoy had reached Chinar Chowk and was advancing toward D-Chowk before halting for the night at Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk in Rawalakot.

Aslam said, "Today, the forces from Pakistan opened fire on our innocent youths. As a result, 14 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder, Omar Nazir Kashmiri. Other martyrs include a companion from Khaigala, one from Kotli city, one from Tattapani, one from Banja-Baspoor, one from Chhota Gala, and one from Haveli. In total, 14 have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Almost two dozen others are injured."

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He appealed to overseas Kashmiris to raise the issue internationally, alleging that the authorities were carrying out atrocities against protesters.

"We are moving forward. I appeal to overseas Kashmiris to stand up against these atrocities. The state is in a state of panic and is resorting to genocide. Please protest at Pakistani embassies and international human rights organisations like the UN. Organise rallies to show solidarity with the Long March participants," he said.

Aslam also urged people in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad divisions to hold demonstrations in solidarity with the protesters, claiming that internet and mobile services had been suspended, making communication difficult.

"Because of transport issues, we will march on foot over the next few days. God willing, in three to four days, we will reach the city of martyrs and power, Muzaffarabad. Tonight, the Awami Huqooq Long March will make its first stop at Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk," he added.

Another eyewitness said the protesters had entered Rawalakot's Chandni Chowk while carrying white flags and insisted that the movement remained peaceful.

"Our youth, raising slogans of 'Allahu Akbar,' have reached Rawalakot's Chandni Chowk. Alhamdulillah! By the grace and mercy of Allah, we have arrived here. Many have been martyred, and much of our blood has been shed by these heartless ones. Yet, I salute the announcements being made from the stage, requesting the forces to retreat. We are peaceful people, carrying white flags. Please, step back; we have no fight with you," the eyewitness said.

"As we have maintained from the beginning, we have no war with Pakistan, no war with the Pakistani forces, and no war with its people. But we have shown you the oppression that took place here today. People used to ask us where our bodies go--this time, we have shown them to you. The facts are right before your eyes," the eyewitness added.

The eyewitness also appealed to overseas Kashmiris to amplify the protesters' demands, claiming that a communications blackout had been imposed in the region.

"For God's sake, come out! For us, for our martyred brothers, and for this oppressed nation--come out. I appeal to all overseas Kashmiris: do not remain silent. If you are quiet, our voice will be lost. There is a total blackout here; the internet and mobile services are completely shut down. You are our last hope. After Allah, you are our only support. You must stand with us, stand with us, stand with us!" the eyewitness said.

The reported casualties and allegations of police firing have been claimed by the eyewitnesses present, and there was no immediate official response from Pakistani authorities. (Agencies)