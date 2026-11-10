14 killed in high-rise building fire in China

BEIJING, Nov 9: Fourteen people died while 60 others were evacuated after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Taiyuan, the capital of China's northern Shanxi Province, local officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters used high-altitude firefighting equipment to spray water on the fire-hit area near the top of the building in the city's Yingze District to prevent the flames from reigniting, while smoke continued to billow from some floors, state-run Global Times reported.

Flashlights could be seen moving behind the windows of the burned floors as rescue personnel searched for people inside. Signboards of several training institutions were visible on the building's exterior, the report said.

According to locals, the building housed several training institutions and was adjacent to a hotel.

The property's owners and personnel in charge of the property management company have been placed under control measures.

Taiyuan city has mobilised medical resources across the province and municipality to treat the injured. (PTI)