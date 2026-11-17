Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Police here have arrested 14 persons for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant examination held across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday by using electronic communication devices.

Addressing a press conference here, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh said the police received information about a group of persons attempting to help selected candidates clear the examination through unfair means.

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Following the inputs, he said, multiple teams were constituted to identify the network and establish its modus operandi.

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The SSP Jammu said police teams tracked the suspects to different examination centres and arrested four groups before the commencement of the examination.

However, to avoid disturbing the examination process, the teams waited until the examination was over before apprehending the candidates allegedly receiving assistance from their associates outside the centres, he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the SSP said the accused operated in two teams, with one group appearing in the examination while the other remained outside the centres.

Those inside would share the question paper or selected questions with their associates, who would find the answers and transmit them back through electronic devices, he said.

The SSP Jammu said the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the beneficiaries as well, from whose possession electronic gadgets were recovered.

According to him, three FIRs have been registered in connection with the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SDPO Domana, has been constituted for further investigation.

A total of 14 persons have been arrested so far, while eight wireless sets, 22 mobile phones and five four-wheelers have been seized, he added.

The SSP said the investigation was underway to identify the entire network and establish all those involved in the alleged examination fraud.