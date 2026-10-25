14 Distt Chairpersons of Adivasi Cong inducted in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: All India Congress Committee (AICC) today appointed 14 new Chairpersons of Adivasi Congress (Pahari Tribe) for various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment was issued by All India Chairman of the AICC Adivasi Congress, Dr Vikrant Bhuria.

Advertisement

Waheed Hussain Shah has been appointed as Chairman for District Poonch, Mohd Shabir Kamlak for District Rajouri, Parveen Akhtar Chairperson for District Reasi, Vijay Sharma for District Jammu, Adv Tasneen Khan for District Anantnag, Riyaz Ahmed Manhas for District Shopian, Sajid Awan Pahari for Srinagar-Ganderbal, Rangeel Singh for Doda-Ramban, Nazir Ahmed Mir for Kupwara, Mohd Jahangir Khan for District Baramulla, Mohd Ashraf (Working Chairperson) for Pulwama, Mohd Ashgir Qureshi for Bandipora, Amir Singh Paddar for Kishtwar while Tahir Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Chairperson and Majid Mustafa Khan as Working Chairperson for District Kulgam.