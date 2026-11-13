136 DSPs transferred, 60 adjusted across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered a major reshuffle and adjustment of 196 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) across the Union Territory through multiple orders issued by Police Headquarters, Jammu, with immediate effect.

The orders include the transfer and adjustment of 136 DSPs against various posts and units, besides the posting of 60 officers through two separate orders issued by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. Of the latter, 48 DSPs belonging to the 2024 batch have been adjusted following completion of their basic and district practical training, while another 12 officers have been posted after their promotion to the DSP rank.

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As per the reshuffle order involving 136 DSPs, Tejinder Kour, SO to DIG HG Jammu has been posted as Principal CTI Jammu, while Nisar Ahmad Khan, DSP HQ Kulgam has been posted as DSP PCR Srinagar. Ashaq Hussain Dar, SDPO Zakura has been posted as DSP HQ Kulgam.

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Sachit Mahajan has been transferred from DSP SKPA Udhampur to DSP CID SB Political Jammu, Junaid Wali from SDPO M R Gunj to DSP CID SB Srinagar, Mohd Ameen Bhat from DSP SOG Bani (Kathua) to DSP CTC Lethpora, and Tussif Ahmed from SDPO Mendhar to DSP CID CI Ramban.

Imtiaz Ahmed has been posted as SDPO Pahalgam from DSP Security Jammu, Parul Bhardwaj as DSP HQ Bandipora from SDPO Mahore, Irshad Ahmad Ahanger as DSP EOW Jammu from DSP CID CI Doda-Kishtwar, and Shaid Nahiem Ahmed as SDPO Arnas from SDPO Manjakote.

Similarly, Aftab Hussain Shah has been posted as SDPO Bijbehara from DSP EOW Jammu, Satish Bhardwaj as DSP Pers APHQ, Sheikh Mudasir Ah Farooqi as SDPO Magam, Nikhil Gogna as SDPO Katra, Zafar Mahdi as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Ahmad Shaafi Zargar as DSP Buildings HQ, Mohd Nawaz Khandey as DSP DAR Sopore, Sheezan Bhat as SDPO Handwara, Neeraj Kumar as DSP HQ Rajouri, Lov Karan as DSP HQ Kathua, Rohit Chadgal as DSP HQ Reasi, and Khalid Ashraf as DSP SKPA Udhampur.

Among other major postings, Sagara Singh has been posted as SO to DIG DK Range, Qazi Shamas-ul-Muzaffar as DSP CID CI Budgam, Zahid Ahmad Lone as SDPO Zakura, Zohaib Hassan has been posted as SDPO Sopore, Syeed Peerzada Mujahidulhaq as SDPO Khanyar, Sunil Singh as SDPO Chenani, Shoket Ali as SDPO Mahore, Satish Kumar as SDPO Vijaypur, Imtyaz Ahmad as DSP Traffic Ganderbal-Bandipora, Parupkar Singh as DSP pers HQ, Dr Azhar Rashid as SDPO Tangmarg, Vikram Singh as DSP 16 JKAP IR, Kulwant Singh as DSP 3 JKAP IR, Arun Jamwal as DSP 5 JKAP IR, and Updesh Kumar as DSP DAR Samba.

Aijaz Ahmad has been posted as DSP CID SB Poonch, Sharad as SDPO Manjakote, Dr Bhishm Dubey as DSP 11 JKAP IR, Javaid Ahmad Lone as DSP TMG CID HQ, Syed Sleet Shah as DSP CID CI HQ Srinagar, Surinder Mohan as DSP Prov I HQ, Mohd Rafee Rather as DSP CID SB Ganderbal, Viqar Younus Batt as DSP EOW Jammu, Adil Hussain as DSP 10 JKAP IR, Arif Hussain Malik as SDPO Panthachowk, Majad Ali as DSP 9 JKAP, Shammi Kumar as DSP HQ Udhampur, and Aakash Kohli as SDPO Border Kathua.

Dev Raj has been posted as SO to DIG HG Jammu from Principal CTI Jammu, Reyaz Ahmad as DSP Traffic City Srinagar, Mehboob ul Haq as DSP DAR Kulgam, Faizan Ali as DSP CID CIK (JIC), Mohammad Ashrif as SDPO Hazratbal, Rashad Akbar Makai as DSP CID CI Srinagar, Abid Hussain Rafiqi as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Dheeraj Kumar as SDPO North Jammu, and Mohd Abdullah Wani as DSP Security Kashmir.

Maroof Ahmad has been posted as DSP AC HG Rajouri, Mohd Aslam as DSP 6JKAP, Faisal Arif Rishu as SDPO Uri, Rajeev Raina as DSP 24 JKAP IR, Shivam Jaggi as DSP CID SB HQ Jammu, Rohit Gupta as DSP 1 JKAP Border, Vikram Nag as SDPO Bakshinagar, Mamta Sharma as DSP 1 JKAP Women, Shakir Hassan as SDPO MR Gunj, Faisal Hussain as DSP HQ Anantnag, Sayed Aqeel Shah as SDPO Shaheedgunj, Vikram Sarmhal as SDPO Gandoh, Rajesh Chandan as SDPO Thana Mandi, Sumit Bhagat as DSP HQ Ramban, and Rukhsana Choudhary as DSP 14 JKAP IR.

Farooq Ahmad has been posted as DSP 8 JKAP IR, Mujahid Nazir as DSP 11 JKAP IR, Sukhvir Singh as DSP CID CI Kathua, Barkat Hussain as DSP AC HG Poonch, Manjeet Singh as DSP CID SB Jammu, Sharat Chander Singh as DSP 8 JKAP, Prehlad Kumar as DSP Complaints HQ, Surinder Paul Singh as DSP 19 JKAP IR, Mohd Iqbal as DSP Traffic Pulwama-Shopian, Ajay Kumar as DSP 1 JKAP Border, Vishal Singh Jamwal as SDPO Billawar, Mohd Ayoub Rather as DSP 13 JKAP IR, Jatinder Singh as DSP 7 JKAP Sec and Murtaza Ahmed as DSP PCR Srinagar.

Arjan Chib has been posted as DSP 7 JKAP Sec, Ravinder Singh as DSP Security Jammu, Shakeel Ahmed as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Varinder Gupta as DSP 24 JKAP IR, Manoj Kumar as DSP DAR Doda, Gulzar Ahmad has been posted as DSP 17 JKAP IR, Mushtaq Ahmad Paula as DSP 23 JKAP IR, Ghulam Hassan Bhat as DSP 23 JKAP IR, Mohammad Rafi Shah as DSP Traffic Baramulla/Kupwara, Charanjeet Singh as DSP GRP Lines Katra, Mohd Yousuf Mir as DSP CID SB HQ Kashmir, and Athar Samad Ahanger as DSP CID SIA Kashmir.

Rajesh Kumar, SDPO Tral has been asked to report to IG Jammu and await further orders of posting. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah has been posted as DSP PTWS Srinagar, Mohammad Ayoub Wagay as DSP Security Kashmir, Yawar Nissar Khan as DSP CID SB Budgam, Mayank Khajuria as DSP PCR Jammu, Manjot Singh as SDPO Litter, Sonika Verma as DSP 1 JKAP Women, Aeshal Nisar as SDPO Sumbal, Zarqa Naquib as DSP HQ Srinagar, Syed Aabid Shah as DSP 8 JKAP IR, Mohd Wasim Shah as DSP DAR Baramulla, Amit Khajuria as DSP SOG Srinagar, and Farhan Ahmed as SDPO Awantipora.

Ishwer Dev has been posted as DSP Traffic Kulgam, Sohail Ahmad Wani as DSP CID CI Ganderbal, Tabassum Iqball as DSP SOG Manzgam Kulgam, Sakshi Sharma as DSP 12 JKAP IR, Atif Zahoor as SDPO DH Pora, Azhar Amin as SDPO Mendhar, Sushant Sharma as DSP Traffic Banihal, Abhishek Kumar Kaith as SDPO Tral, Danish Javed Sheikh as SDPO Achabal, Rajat Chib as DSP SOG Srinagar, Ravinder Kumar as DSP SOG Srinagar, Chander Kant as SDPO Zainpora, Vasu Aggarwal as DSP CID SS II HQ, Aabid Hussain Lone as SDPO Kokernag, Nitish Sharma as DSP SOG Sogam Lolab, and Shafqat Amin as DSP 10 JKAP IR.

Rafiq Ahmad Bhat has been posted as DSP 3 JKAP Sec, Munir Ahmad as DSP Traffic Doda-Kishtwar, Karan Kumar as DSP 16 JKAP IR, Sanjay Koul as DSP CID CI Doda/Kishtwar, Mir Zahid as DSP EOW Kashmir, and Chaman Gorka as DSP DAR Udhampur.

The Order further states that Sharat Chander Singh is further attached with CTC Sunjwan and one post of DSP from overall reserve is attached with ZPHQ Jammu, for drawal of salary in respect of Rajesh Kumar. Moreover, DSP Transport HQ in addition to his own duties shall look after the duties of DSP Arms/Amnn HQ.

Meanwhile, under a separate order concerning 48 DSPs of the 2024 batch, Mohd Novied Asad Banday has been posted as DSP SOG Uri, Saurav Tagotra as DSP SOG Bani, Moin Khan as DSP SOG Pattan and Mohd Waseem Khan as DSP SOG Hattipora, Kulgam. Shreya Slathia has been posted as DSP TMG CID Headquarters, Nazish Nawaz as DSP 5 JKAP IR, Vikram Choudhary as DSP SOG Darhal and Sehrish Mehrai as DSP PCR Srinagar.

Sakshi Nagar has been posted as DSP 15 JKAP IR, Ralat Sambyal as DSP SOG Hajin, Taranjeet Singh as DSP PCR Jammu and Adnan Manzoor as DSP SOG Dooru, Anantnag. Arslan Hamal has been posted as DSP SOG Rajouri, Palak Anand as DSP PCR Jammu, Sakshi Koul as DSP 1 JKAP Women and Umar Yousuf as DSP SOG Srinagar.

Rakesh Singh has been posted as DSP SOG Dachhan, Reetu Sharma as DSP 14 JKAP IR, Manik Sharma as DSP SOG Pulwama and Repan as DSP 16 JKAP IR. Fizza Hamid has been posted as DSP 13 JKAP, Yogesh Kumar as DSP SOG Anantnag, Divya Kesar as DSP 1 JKAP Border and Tania Gupta as DSP CID CI Jammu Headquarters.

Tahzeeb Zehra Jawaid has been posted as DSP SOG Ganderbal, Ishrat Sultana as DSP 6 JKAP, Mohammad Ahmad as DSP SOG Kalakote and Farhana Farooq as DSP CID CI Baramulla. Sayed Dayam Kazmi has been posted as DSP SOG Kulgam, Abdul Gaffar as DSP SOG Bandipora, Manazar Ali Kazmi as DSP SOG Mir Bazar, Kulgam and Qaesar Rashid as DSP SOG Kreeri, Baramulla.

Abhinandan has been posted as DSP SOG Pampore, Anwar Ul Haq Khani and Athar Hamid Bakshi as DSP SOG Jammu, and Sanjeev Kumar as DSP SOG Basantgarh. Madhvi Raina has been posted as DSP 8 JKAP, Mohd Abbas as DSP SOG Sangam, Basaat Choudhary as DSP SOG Samba and Arjun Bhagat as DSP SOG Jammu.

Talat Mehmood has been posted as DSP SOG Poonch, Dheeraj Shavan as DSP SOG Awantipora, Ujala as DSP EOW Jammu and Haroon Rasheed as DSP SOG Jammu. Bhageshwar Sharma has been posted as DSP SOG Budgam, Asim Shafi Zargar as DSP SOG Moughla, Surinder Kumar as DSP SOG Imam Sahib, Shopian and Akash Kapoor as DSP SOG Kakapora, Pulwama.

In another, issued following promotions to the DSP rank, Sheikh Azad has been posted as DSP Security Civil Secretariat, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah as DSP 12 JKAP Security, Bashir Ahmad Keen as AD SSF and Mohd Amin as DSP DAR Bandipora. Mohd Alyas Malik has been posted as DSP DAR Awantipora, Sanjeev Kumar as DSP DAR Kathua, Mohd Farooq Sheikh as DSP 6 JKAP IR and Bahar Ahmad Khan as SDPO Kangan.

Mushtaq Ahmad has been posted as DSP 14 JKAP, Mir Riyaz Ahmed as SDPO Railways Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad as DSP 21 JKAP IR and Javid Ahmad as DSP 10 JKAP IR.