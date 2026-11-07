13 yrs after youth’s murder, five get life imprisonment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Nearly 13 years after the brutal murder of a 22-year-old youth in Gandhi Nagar, the Court of Principal Sessions Judge Jammu has sentenced five persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment for their involvement in the killing and recommended compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim’s family.

Principal Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina, while pronouncing the sentence, awarded life imprisonment to Surinder Kour, Talvinder Singh alias Sunny, Balvinder Singh alias Babloo, Sonu Singh alias Githa and Saddam Hussain alias Sonu for the murder of Nishan Mattoo, who was attacked with sharp-edged weapons near the cremation ground at Valmiki Colony, Gandhi Nagar, on March 22, 2013.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a dispute involving the daughter of accused Surinder Kour. According to the prosecution, Surinder Kour had instigated the other accused to eliminate Nishan Mattoo, following which the attack was carried out.

Police registered FIR No. 68/2013 at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and subsequently presented a chargesheet against the accused under Sections 302, 147, 148, 149 and 109 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), besides relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

One of the accused, Rahul Bhati alias Bhalla, was declared a juvenile by the Court in May 2015, and his case was separated for proceedings before the competent forum.

The court, after appreciating the evidence, held that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Public Prosecutor Hemanshu Parkash appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while Advocate Vinod Kumar Sharma represented convict Surinder Kour, Advocate Rohit Sharma appeared for Talvinder Singh, Advocate Prince Khanna represented Balvinder Singh and Saddam Hussain, and Advocate Ashwani Kumar appeared for Sonu Singh.

While considering the rival submissions, the court observed that sentencing required a careful balance between the gravity of the crime and mitigating circumstances relating to the offenders.

The court observed that although the murder was undoubtedly grave and reprehensible, the prosecution had failed to establish that the possibility of reformation and rehabilitation of the convicts was completely foreclosed or that life imprisonment would be inadequate.

Significantly, the court also expressed concern over the prolonged trial, observing that the proceedings had continued for approximately 13 years without any deliberate delay attributable to the accused.

The court noted that the prosecution had consumed considerable time in producing witnesses, resulting in prolonged incarceration and affecting the accused persons’ right to a speedy trial.

After considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the court held that the case did not satisfy the stringent test required for imposing the death penalty.

Accordingly, the court sentenced all five convicts to imprisonment for life.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict, payable to the legal heirs or dependents of the deceased.

Besides the life sentence, Talvinder Singh, Balvinder Singh, Sonu Singh and Saddam Hussain were awarded additional terms of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 147 and 148 RPC, while Talvinder Singh, Balvinder Singh and Sonu Singh were also sentenced under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act. All sentences will run concurrently, and the period already undergone in custody during investigation and trial will be adjusted in accordance with law.

Taking note of the financial hardship suffered by the victim’s family, the court recommended compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the dependents of Nishan Mattoo under the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019.