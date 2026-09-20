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13 vehicles seized for traffic violations

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Sept 19: Police seized 13 vehicles and challaned eight others during an evening traffic enforcement drive at Kutta Morh in Baramulla district, officials said today. The vehicles were seized for allegedly lacking valid or requisite documents, while...

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Daily Excelsior
04:50 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 19: Police seized 13 vehicles and challaned eight others during an evening traffic enforcement drive at Kutta Morh in Baramulla district, officials said today.

The vehicles were seized for allegedly lacking valid or requisite documents, while the eight challaned vehicles were found violating traffic rules, including riding without helmets and driving without valid driving licences, police said.

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The checking was conducted to verify mandatory vehicle and driver documents and enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

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