LAHORE, Oct 3: Pakistan's Punjab police have arrested 13 suspected terrorists linked to different banned outfits during intelligence-based operations across the province over the past week, an official said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said 98 intelligence-based operations were conducted across Punjab during the period.

"The suspects are associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, ISIS and other militant organisations," the spokesperson said.

The arrests were made in Lahore, Sargodha, Gujrat, Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Khushab, Chiniot and Khanewal districts.

The department also recovered over 1.9 kgs of explosives, 12 detonators, 35 feet of safety fuse wire, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a hand grenade and banned literature from the arrested individuals.

Thirteen cases against the suspects have been registered, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. (PTI)