13 of 14 paediatric ventilators down at GMC Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 11: Thirteen of 14 ventilators available with the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have remained non-functional for the past nine months, leaving only one operational, according to information furnished under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

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The department cited non-availability of consumables and pending replacement of some items as the reasons for the non-functionality of the 13 ventilators.

The RTI response, furnished in reply to an application, detailed the status, procurement and maintenance of ventilators available with the department.

It confirmed that GMC Baramulla has 14 ventilators in the paediatrics and neonatology department, of which only one is currently functional.

The records showed that the ventilators were procured in different years.

Five Hamilton C1 ventilators were procured in 2020, The procurement was funded through the UT Budget, with GMC Baramulla as the purchasing agency.

Another five Evolution USA 3e ventilators were procured in 2021 at Rs 13,41,760 per unit, taking the total cost to Rs 67,08,000.

These were also funded through the UT Budget, with the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) listed as the procurement agency.

The department also recorded four Oxivent Babylie ventilators procured in 2022 under a Central Government scheme.

On maintenance, the response stated that the five Hamilton C1 ventilators were covered by a five-year comprehensive warranty, followed by a post-warranty comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC).

The post-warranty CMC is estimated at Rs 60,000 to Rs 3.65 lakh per unit per year for the sixth to tenth years, but no CMC is currently valid for these machines.

For three E-Vent Evolution 3e ventilators, the response stated that they were covered by a five-year comprehensive warranty, with a post-warranty CMC fixed at Rs 27,000 per unit per year. The CMC is stated to be valid until November 15, 2026.

Significantly, the department reported nil expenditure on repair and maintenance from January 2020 till date and also reported nil audits and inspections in the relevant RTI response.

The response further stated that no ventilator has been declared condemned or beyond repair since January 2020. It also confirmed that a proposal for procurement, replacement or repair of ventilators is pending.

However, officials told Excelsior that the hospital has nearly 46 ventilators in total and that the RTI figures relate to the paediatrics department.

They said all adult ventilators are functional and that the process to restore the non-functional paediatric ventilators is underway.