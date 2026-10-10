13-member J&K team flagged off for Strategic Swimming C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: A 13-member team of the Jammu and Kashmir Strategic Swimming Association (J&KSSA) was flagged off by J&KSSA chairman Simar Pratap Singh and Principal of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Jammu, Randeep Wazir, to participate in the third Strategic Swimming Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 10 and 11.

The championship is being organized by the Strategic Swimming Federation of India (SSFI) at the Aqua Fitness Association Swimming Pool, KV AGCR, Karkardooma, Delhi. The J&K contingent comprises swimmers from different age groups.

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The flag-off ceremony was attended by J&KSSA president David Sandhu, general secretary Kapil Gupta, treasurer Ridham Anand, executive member Dr Shwetambri Khajuria and coach Sofia. On the occasion, J&KSSA also distributed T-shirts among the participating swimmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Simar Pratap Singh assured that the association would continue to support young swimmers and help them prepare to represent Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country at future competitions.

Managing Director Operations, IDPS Jammu, Dr Suminder Singh Chugh, and Director School Administration, IDPS Jammu, Madhu Abrol, were also present on the occasion.