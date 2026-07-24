SHIMLA, Jul 24: Thirteen people, including a six-month-old infant, were killed while two others had a narrow escape after massive boulders from a nearby hill suddenly fell on a moving taxi on the Udaipur-Pangi road in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti on Friday, police said.

Fifteen people were in the SUV, which was on its way from Kullu to Killar when large boulders suddenly crashed onto the vehicle near Kadu nallah, completely crushing it. Following the impact, the rear section of the vehicle caught fire.

Bystanders and Army personnel attempted to extinguish the flames at the spot. Videos of the incident have also surfaced, showing the vehicle almost flattened and engulfed in fire. (Agencies)