12th Inter CPSU Athletics Tourney begins at Faridabad

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: 12th Inter CPSU Athletics Tournament under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board (PSCB) commenced today at Haryana State Sports Complex, Faridabad.

The two-day Tournament is being hosted by NHPC. RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC inaugurated the event in presence of senior officials from NHPC and participating organizations. A total of seven teams from various Power CPSUs/Organizations including Ministry of Power, CEA, BBMB, DVC, NHPC, Powergrid and REC are participating in the Tournament.

Today, on the opening day of the Tournament, Rahul Kumar of BBMB, Swapneel Chaterjee of Powergrid and Deepak Kumar of BBMB won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively in 800 metres (Men) while in 800 meters (Women), Kanchana Devi of NHPC won gold medal while Himanshi of Powergrid got silver and Nidhi Chauhan of CEA secured Bronze.

In 100 meters (Men), Deepak of BBMB got gold, Jagdish of Powergrid won silver and Mangal Negi of BBMB secured bronze. In 100 meters (Women), Rekha of BBMB won gold, Pronamee Boroah of Powergrid secured silver and Dr Pinki of NHPC got bronze.

Suraj Saini of BBMB, Surinder Singh of BBMB and Kishor Agarwal of Powergrid won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively in Discus Throw (Men) while in Discus Throw (Women), Swati of BBMB got gold, Deepali of BBMB secured silver and Asha of Powergrid won bronze.

In 400 meters (Men), Swapneel Chaterjee of Powergrid won gold, Rahul Kumar of BBMB secured silver and Deepak Kumar of BBMB got bronze whereas Rekha of BBMB won gold, Kanchana Devi of NHPC got silver and Himanshi of Powergrid secured bronze in 400 metres (Women).

In Triple Jump (Men), Ashish Kumar of NHPC got gold, Palwinder Singh of BBMB won silver and Surinder Singh of BBMB secured bronze while in Javelin Throw (Men) Suraj Saini of BBMB won gold, Surinder Singh of BBMB secured silver and Jagdish Joshi of NHPC got bronze. In Javelin Throw (Women), Asha Kilodev of Powergrid won gold, Sema of Powergrid secured silver and Anuradha of NHPC got bronze.

In High Jump (Men), Pankaj Kumar of Powergrid secured gold, Ashish Kumar of NHPC won silver and Vijay Kumar of BBMB got bronze whereas in High Jump (Women), Pronamee Boroah of Powergrid won gold, Nidhi Chauhan of CEA got silver and Dolly Kumari of Powergrid secured bronze.