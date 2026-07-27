128th Birth anniversary of Bhagawaan Gopinathji celebrated with religious fervour , gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: The 128th birth anniversary (Mahajayanti) of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at the Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udaiwala, Bohri, near here on Sunday.

The number of devotees who came to the Ashram from early morning went on rising steadily and the congregation swelled to thousands by the afternoon. Devotees thronged the Ashram throughout the day to pay obeisance at the feet of the Master. The Ashram at Bohri is a Sidh-Peeth for the devotees.

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An Ashram handout claimed that the prayers of the devotees are answered; their spiritual and mundane concerns get fulfilled.

The programme started with Paduka Poojan (worshipping of a symbolic Paduka- a wooden Kharavoon) of Bhagawaanji at 8:30 a.m. Then hundreds of Sadhus were fed, and given Dakshina (cash offerings). The same has been the practice during Bhagawaanji's life-time who himself used to serve Prashad to Amarnath Ji bound Sadhus on this day and offering Dakshna to them.

Devotional songs and music followed, and continued till late in the evening. The evening Aarti concluded at 7:15 p.m. There was an intense spiritual activity throughout the day. Hundreds of devotees partook of the Prasad. All the function passed off peacefully, thanks to the orderly behaviour of the devotees and the presence of police personnel at the premises.

The Ashram complimented Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Police Department, Traffic Police and Power Development Department (PDD) for the services they rendered on this occasion.

The 128th Mahajayanti was also celebrated at Ashrams, at Kharyar, Srinagar, Kashmir Greater Kailash-I, Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi, Hastsal Village, Vikaspuri, New Delhi, S.No. 14/5, Nande Balewadi Road, Nande, Pune, Maharashtra, S. No. 57/5, Devangondi Hosahalli, White Field, Bengalure, China Golcond, New Airport City, Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

The Mahajayanti was simultaneously celebrated at Chandigarh, Jallandhar, Kandivilli, Mumbai, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, and also at various other Satsang Mandals spread across the country and abroad, the Ashram handout said.