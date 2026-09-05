NEW DELHI, Sep 4: A 760-year-old Arabic manuscript, 'Izah-ul-Ma'ani 'Ala al-Talkhees', has emerged as the oldest manuscript identified so far, while the 'Katha Radheshyam' manuscript, written in Urdu, is among other unusual texts being documented as part of Delhi's estimated 88,000-manuscript heritage under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

Dated 1266 CE (687 Hijri), the Arabic manuscript deals with "Ilm-e-Ma'ani" and "Balaghat", the study of meaning, expression, rhetoric and eloquence in Arabic, Director and Coordinator of Gyan Bharatam Cluster Centre at Jamia Hamdard, Akhtar Parvez said.

It discusses principles of expressing thoughts appropriately, effectively and persuasively and can help scholars understand the finer meanings and literary beauty of classical Arabic texts, including the Quranic text and Arabic literature, he said.

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The collection covers a wide range of subjects reflecting the intellectual, religious, literary and scientific traditions of the region. These include the Quran and Tafsir, Fiqh, Tibb or Unani medicine, Tasawwuf, Nahw and Sarf or Arabic grammar, Balaghat, Mantiq or logic, Falsafa or philosophy, Lughat or lexicography, Tarikh or history, Aqaid or theology, Usool-e-Fiqh and Adab or literature and poetry, Parvez said.

The collection also reflects India's diverse religious and literary traditions, with manuscripts of works such as the Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Katha Radheshyam, he said. The latter is particularly unusual as it is a manuscript written in Urdu, making it significant for linguistic, cultural and manuscript studies.

Another manuscript of potential importance is Al-Qanun fi al-Tibb, relating to Unani medicine. It could be useful to researchers studying the history of medicine and the development and transmission of Unani medical knowledge, Parvez said.

The university said no previously unknown information has so far been conclusively established through the identification and preliminary examination of the manuscripts.

However, several holdings have considerable research potential in Unani medicine, religion, literature, linguistics and cultural history, subject to further scholarly study, Parvez said.

The work at Jamia Hamdard also provides an opportunity to preserve collections beyond its own holdings. Delhi is estimated to have around 88,000 manuscripts in institutions, temples, mosques, libraries and other organisations, representing traditions and languages including Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit and Buddhist languages, he added.

The task comes with several challenges, including fragile paper, ageing, termite damage and fungal or insect infestation, he said. Experts also have to identify and verify manuscripts, decipher old handwriting and scripts, establish accurate dates and provenance, and prepare the material for digitisation without causing physical damage.

The manuscripts are among the significant holdings being identified as part of Jamia Hamdard's work in association with the Delhi Department of Archives under the Gyan Bharatam Mission for preservation, conservation, digitisation, translation and research of India's rich manuscript heritage.

Jamia Hamdard signed an MoU with Gyan Bharatam on December 11, 2025, following which it was designated as a Cluster Centre under the mission. The university is responsible for manuscript-related activities for its own collection and for coordinating and supervising the work of up to 20 Cluster Partner Centres across the country, he said.

Jamia Hamdard has begun digitising its own manuscript collection and established a Digitisation Lab. It is also in the process of setting up a Conservation Unit to support the preservation and long-term care of its manuscript holdings, Parvez added. (PTI)