12 yrs of Modi Govt marked by unprecedented development: Yudhvir Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Senior BJP leader and MLA Jammu East Assembly, Yudhvir Sethi today conducted an extensive tour of various areas of Bajalta Mandal, where he reviewed ongoing development works, interacted with local residents and discussed issues concerning the public.

He was accompanied by Bajalta Mandal President Shiv Sharma and other BJP leaders and workers.

Advertisement

During the visit, Sethi met people at different locations and listened to their grievances and developmental requirements.

He assured residents that all genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned departments and resolved on priority.

He stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination between public representatives and government departments to ensure timely redressal of public concerns.

Addressing gatherings during the tour, Sethi highlighted the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government over the past 12 years, describing the period as "12 Saal Bemisaal" marked by unprecedented development, transparency and people-centric governance.

He said the Government has brought transformational changes in infrastructure, healthcare, education, digital connectivity, social security and public service delivery across the country.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has particularly benefited from various initiatives of the Central Government, resulting in improved road connectivity, better civic amenities and enhanced opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Sethi urged party workers to take the message of development and welfare schemes to every household and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their due benefits.

Bajalta Mandal President Shiv Sharma appreciated the MLA's regular visits and accessibility to the public, and reiterated the party's commitment to strengthening grassroots outreach and ensuring inclusive development.