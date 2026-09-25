12 Years of Make in India: Modi highlights rise in production, investment and exports

NEW DELHI, Sept 25:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked 12 years of the Make in India initiative by highlighting what he described as a visible transformation across sectors, with greater domestic production, investment and exports emerging as key indicators of the country's economic shift.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi said, "More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors!" and tagged the post with #12YearsOfMakeInIndia.

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Launched in September 2014, Make in India was conceived as a major initiative to promote India as a global manufacturing hub, attract domestic and foreign investment, encourage innovation and generate employment.

Over the years, the government has sought to strengthen manufacturing capabilities across sectors such as electronics, automobiles, defence, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy, while integrating Indian industry more closely with global supply chains. Policy measures, including production-linked incentive schemes for selected sectors, have also been introduced to encourage domestic production and attract investment.

Modi's message placed the emphasis on three broad pillars of the initiative - manufacturing more within India, bringing in greater investment and expanding exports. The anniversary comes as the government continues to focus on manufacturing-led growth and strengthening India's role in global production networks, with investment and export expansion remaining important elements of its economic agenda.

(UNI)