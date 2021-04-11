12 terrorists killed in 4 separate operations over last 72 hours: DGP Dilbag Singh

SRINAGAR: In a big success for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 12 terrorists have been killed so far in four different operations over the last 72 hours, Director General of Police (DGP) said on Sunday.

“An operation at Bijbehara has concluded. 12 terrorists neutralised, so far, in four separate operations over last 72 hrs comprising seven terrorists at Tral and Shopian, three terrorists of Al Badr at Haripora and now two more at Bijbehara who were working with LeT.”

He further stated that the terrorists eliminated in the operation at Bijbehara were responsible for the killing of Territorial Army (TA) jawan Mohammad Saleem AKhoon outside his residence at Goriwan yesterday.

A total of five terrorists were killed today in two overnight encounters with security forces in the Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agency)