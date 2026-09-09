12 teams battle for glory in Chinar Women’s Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 8: The Chinar Women's Premier League (CWPL) 2026 commenced on September 6, bringing together 12 teams from across Kashmir, along with a women's cricket team from Ladakh making its historic debut in the league.

An initiative of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the tournament provides young women cricketers a platform to showcase their talent, gain match experience and compete in a structured sporting environment.

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The participation of the Ladakh team has added a new dimension to the league while strengthening sporting ties between Kashmir and Ladakh. The tournament has also generated enthusiasm among locals, particularly young girls, encouraging them to take up cricket and pursue their sporting ambitions.

The excitement is set to increase with night matches scheduled at General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla. The floodlit matches are expected to provide players valuable exposure to professional-style cricket while attracting larger crowds.

A participating cricketer expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, GOC 19 Division and CO 46 Rashtriya Rifles for providing the platform and hoped that more such tournaments would be organised.