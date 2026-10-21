Jammu, Oct 21: At least 17 people were injured after a passenger bus skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in a remote area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The condition of eight injured passengers is stated to be critical and they are being shifted from the Public Health Centre (PHC), Basantgarh, to Udhampur District Hospital for specialised treatment, the officials said.

The bus was travelling from Pechound to Ramnagar when the accident occurred at Gulli Gala at around 8 am, the officials said.

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The bus was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

The officials said local village volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation following the accident and shifted the injured passengers to PHC Basantgarh.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, after receiving information about the accident. He said all necessary assistance was being provided and that his office was in constant touch with the district administration.