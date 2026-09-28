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Home / Latest News / 12 JKAS Officers Transferred, Posted In Ladakh; 4 Relieved To Return To J&K

12 JKAS Officers Transferred, Posted In Ladakh; 4 Relieved To Return To J&K

JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh administration has ordered immediate transfers and postings of 12 JKAS officers following their deputation to the Union Territory. Consequently, four officers have been relieved of their duties in Ladakh with...

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Daily Excelsior
01:05 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh administration has ordered immediate transfers and postings of 12 JKAS officers following their deputation to the Union Territory.

Consequently, four officers have been relieved of their duties in Ladakh with immediate effect and directed to report to the General Administration Department in Jammu & Kashmir.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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