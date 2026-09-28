12 JKAS Officers Transferred, Posted In Ladakh; 4 Relieved To Return To J&K
JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh administration has ordered immediate transfers and postings of 12 JKAS officers following their deputation to the Union Territory. Consequently, four officers have been relieved of their duties in Ladakh with...
JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh administration has ordered immediate transfers and postings of 12 JKAS officers following their deputation to the Union Territory.
Consequently, four officers have been relieved of their duties in Ladakh with immediate effect and directed to report to the General Administration Department in Jammu & Kashmir.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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