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Home / Latest News / 12 J&K Accounts Service Officers Promoted To Selection Grade

12 J&K Accounts Service Officers Promoted To Selection Grade

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted 12 Senior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service to the Selection Grade (Level-12) with effect from August 4, 2026. The officers promoted are Naseer Ahmad Lone, Farah...

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Daily Excelsior
04:57 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted 12 Senior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts Service to the Selection Grade (Level-12) with effect from August 4, 2026.

The officers promoted are Naseer Ahmad Lone, Farah Anjum, Satyan Shree Gupta, Altaf Hussain Hajam, Reena, Mohd Hanief, Jatinder Pandita, Mohd Akram, Irfan Majid, Nishad Akhter, Mohd Yassain and Vaneet Singh.

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