12 Indian institutes in top 100 of QS World University Ranking; Pokhriyal credits Govt’s edu reforms

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the reforms made by the Government in higher education has improved representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed rankings.

This year, 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100 of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

These are IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Anna University, University of Delhi, and O P Jindal University.

Among these, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur 44th for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and the University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies. (AGENCIES)