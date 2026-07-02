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Home / Govt Orders / 12 In-Charge Executive Engineers Shifted In R&B Mechanical Wing

12 In-Charge Executive Engineers Shifted In R&B Mechanical Wing

JAMMU, July 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting/adjustment of 12 In-charge Executive Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect. The Government has also placed the services of three Incharge Executive...

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Daily Excelsior
07:12 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting/adjustment of 12 In-charge Executive Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect.

The Government has also placed the services of three Incharge Executive Engineers of the Mechanical Wing at the disposal of the Jal Shakti Department for their further posting.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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