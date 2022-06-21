12 Hotels Deals in Vegas That are OFF THE STRIP

Las Vegas, it’s the place of dreams! With the bright lights and the gambling, the shows and the shopping. It’s more than a city, it’s an experience, but let’s be honest for a second, it can get rather expensive as well.

Hotels off-strip offer an affordable alternative to staying close to the action, they have a lot to offer, and their Las Vegas hotel deals will allow you to enjoy your trip without blowing your budget.

Picking Your Perfect Hotel

Deciding where to go is about deciding what kind of break you want, and what amenities you need. Find a hotel that works for you and your vacation style.

Maybe you want one with a pool to get some relaxation in, or maybe you just want something simple, no thrills.

Below is a list of Las Vegas hotel deals off the strip that offer deals on rooms, food, entertainment, and more.

1. Tuscany Suites & Casinos

The Tuscany Suites & Casinos Hotel is just 2 miles from the Las Vegas Strip and provides guests with a Mediterranean-inspired, all-suite casino hotel experience.

A modern and stylish hotel that can cater to any traveler’s needs. Rooms and suites are chic and offer a range of amenities from computer networks, flat screens, microwaves, dishes, etc. All rooms come with their own bedrooms and sitting/dining areas.

Dining options include an Italian restaurant/bar, a pub, and a cozy eatery, plus a cafe with a 24-hour breakfast menu. Other amenities include a spa, a fitness center, and 2 outdoor pools.

2. Diamond Inn Motel

Anyone planning to visit Las Vegas will find the Mandalay Bay Luxor Vegas very quick and easy to walk to. It’s located on Hotels Row, just south of the Strip, and only sits 8 minutes away from the visitor center across from Mandalay Bay.

To keep things in check, the basic rooms have WiFi and cable TV and family-style rooms have the added benefit of living areas, microwaves, and mini-refrigerators.

As an extra bonus, there is an outside pool with a neon-lit patio and there are discount coupons for various Vegas attractions available too.

3. Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Next to the High Roller Ferris wheel on The Strip, the vibrant Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is 2 miles from I-15 and 14 miles from Rio Secco Golf Club.

A refreshing room experience with fancy amenities like a minibar, high-class decor, Wi-Fi, weatherproof living space, and more. Upgrade to a staying experience in some of our best rooms that offer luxurious features like rain showers, whirlpool tubs, or even view the trendy Strip!

Dining options at this resort are as diverse as you could ask for. There is an upscale steakhouse, a grill buffet, and a cafe and bar that offer just the right amount of variety in food, bar drinks and even live entertainment. Other amenities include a Caribbean-themed casino, spa, and pool with a lagoon-style outdoor pool, a zoo with flamingos, and a gym.

4. Luxor Hotel & Casino

The Luxor Hotel & Casino resort is just a couple of miles from McCarran International Airport and features a pyramid with a 315,000-watt light beam that’s reminiscent of ancient Egypt.

Some rooms offer things like modern furnishings, flat-screen TVs, and Wi-Fi. Suites provide soaking tubs or separate sitting areas, and many have wet bars. Pyramid rooms and suites are also offered, these room types have slanted walls. Room service is available.

There are a lot of options to eat and drink at this resort, so you’ll never go hungry. The food court, a Mexican cantina, and a steakhouse are all located on the property too. Plus, there’s also a fun casino, fitness center, and spa as well as an outdoor pool on-premise.

5. Tropicana Las Vegas

This Tropicana Las Vegas resort is 2 miles (3.2 km) away from Caesars Palace and 7-minute walk to the MGM Grand stop on the monorail.

This hotel offers luxurious accommodations, with rooms featuring spacious interiors, flat-screen TVs, iPod docks, and Wi-Fi. A good place to relax in the evenings is the luxurious lobby with a restaurant and bar.

The perks of staying at the Tropicana Las Vegas include a casino, an expansive pool area with water features and swim-up blackjack, multiple restaurants, and shopping. Other features include a gym, food court, and other amenities.

6. Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Southwest of McCarran International Airport on the southern end of the Strip, this Camelot-themed casino hotel is linked to neighboring New York-New York and Tropicana resorts by skywalk.

The Excalibur Hotel & Casino suites come with flat-screen TVs and Wi-Fi, they also have separate living & dining areas, and there are mini-fridges in each connecting room. We also provide room service.

In addition to the buzzy casino and other amenities, the Hotel Mandalay Bay features a spa, fitness room, and 4 pools. They have many lively restaurants, bars, clubs, and a variety of real entertainment – including a medieval joust dinner show!

8. Caesars Palace

Set in a sprawling complex of Roman-themed buildings along the bustling Las Vegas Strip, the Caesars Palace casino hotel is 14 miles from Rio Secco Golf Club.

The inn is just a minute away from historic attractions like the Acropolis and the National Archaeological Museum. They are also a short walk from the lively Plaka and Monastiraki Square.

There are 11 different dining options including a fine-dining Japanese restaurant and a casual grill. With practice, you can even make enough money to win that dream dinner at an upscale restaurant. There’s also the casino with classic table games, poker, and slot machines, plus an outdoor pool and gym along with a spa and nightclub.

9. The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

On the north end of The Strip, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, the observation tower at the hotel is 1,149-feet tall and 2-miles from the Fremont Street Experience. It’s about a 9-minute walk from the Las Vegas Monorail SLS Station.

Offering free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs, the straightforward rooms provide a comfortable stay. Rooms with a suite may have sitting areas, minifridges, and more amenities than add convenience to an already convenient hotel.

The resort fee includes Wi-Fi and access to the Tower, a casino, and some rides, but charging a surcharge brings in more revenue. The buffet of attractions, including wedding chapels and thrill, rides 100 stories above the Strip is available for an additional charge. There’s a lot to do here, from pool-side lounges to upscale bars.

10. The LINQ Hotel + Experience

The LINQ Hotel + Experience is close to the Linq entertainment and shopping area on the bustling Las Vegas Strip and is just a 6-minute walk from a monorail station and 5 minutes walk from the High Roller Ferris wheel.

You can choose from various room types to suit your needs. You’ll find basic rooms with 47-inch flat-screen TVs, minifridges, and Wi-Fi, some with bunk beds. There are also upgraded rooms with Strip or mountain views. Deluxe rooms add separate living areas; some have kitchenettes and funky decor while others offer pool access, and High Roller views.

Amenities in this area include a casino, multiple restaurants, and bars, a museum/gallery showcasing classic cars, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

11. Artisan Hotel Boutique

The Artisan Hotel Boutique is an adult-only resort 2 blocks from the Vegas Strip. They offer some of the comfiest beds on location and are a definite steal!

The rooms feature unusual, funky designs, and come with Wi-Fi, iPod docks with flat screens, and some offer walk-in closets and bars. Rooms vary from basic to extra-luxe.

This hotel provides guests with several amenities. You can enjoy a lively nightlife scene with entertaining activities and experiences. In addition, the hotel has a European-style pool with cabanas for those who feel comfortable without tops on, and the hotel provides extra ear protection for those who want to sleep while the party is still going on!

12. Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino

This is a great option for travelers wanting a high-rise casino resort that looks over the Vegas Strip. The hotel is 1.2 miles from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas wax museum and just a 5-minute walk from the Bellagio fountains.

The rooms at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino are comfortable and colorful. The renowned posh suites offer a variety of rooms, with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy. The suites also come with hot tubs, swimming pools, and even a billiards table.

This resort is exclusive and very convenient. It has an upscale steakhouse, two restaurants and bars, a luxury shopping mall with casino access, 2 pools, and a members-only spa.

Conclusion

There are tons of ways to discover what’s happening in Vegas for cheap. Whether you’re looking for nice hotel deals, prices for a nightclub, or a great deal on tickets to an event, you can find it all online.

The best time to book is also well ahead of time so you can get the best rates and plan ahead.