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Home / Latest News / 12 Engineers Given Charge Of Executive Engineers In J&K PWD

12 Engineers Given Charge Of Executive Engineers In J&K PWD

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 12 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Executive Engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department on a stop-gap basis. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:25 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 12 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Executive Engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department on a stop-gap basis.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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