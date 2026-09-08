12 Engineers Given Charge Of Executive Engineers In J&K PWD
JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 12 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Executive Engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department on a stop-gap basis. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 12 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Executive Engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department on a stop-gap basis.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement