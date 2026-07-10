12 die in wildfire in  Spain amid soaring temperatures

MADRID, July 10: A wildfire killed 12 people in Almeria in southern Spain as soaring temperatures gripped much of the country, Spanish authorities said Friday.

Several victims of the Los Gallardos fire were found inside burnt-out vehicles, local media reported. Some 150 firefighters were battling the blaze. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Spain's military emergency unit, which is deployed in major emergencies, was due to join firefighting efforts in the coming hours.

Regional authorities said the fire was the deadliest the region had seen to date.

Andalusia's regional leader Juan Manuel Moreno wrote on X that "Our hearts are heavy and we are devastated by grief." (AP)