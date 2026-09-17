12 bovines rescued, 3 smugglers held

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 16: Police here rescued 12 bovine animals and arrested three animal smugglers during a Naka checking at Model Naka Baggar in Assar area this evening.

Cops at the Naka led by Incharge Model Naka Baggar, ASI Javed Iqbal, noticed three persons transporting bovine animals on foot from Assar towards Batote/Srinagar.

Advertisement

On reaching the Naka point, the trio attempted to conceal themselves and the animals. They were also allegedly found beating the animals with sticks.

According to Police, the animals appeared hungry and thirsty.

The three accused were identified as Murad Ali, son of Alam Gill, resident of Koshar, Tehsil Chenani, District Udhampur; Mohd. Latief, son of Saif Ali, resident of Dev, Tehsil Chenani and Mohi Din, son of Kasham Din, resident of Rakh Batotian, Tehsil Vijaypur, District Samba.

The accused allegedly failed to produce valid permission or documents authorizing the transportation of the bovines. Police said the transportation was found to be in violation of the notification issued by the District Magistrate, Doda and cops arrested all the three persons and rescued all the 12 bovines.

A case in FIR No. 36/2026, has been registered at Police Station Assar in this regard under Sections 223 BNS and 11 PCA and investigation has been entrusted to PSI Vikas Sharma.