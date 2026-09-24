113 Projects Worth Rs 245 Crore Stuck Due To Court Cases, Regulatory Decisions: J&K Govt

Srinagar, Sep 24: As many as 113 development projects worth Rs 245 crore in Jammu and Kashmir are currently held up due to court cases and pending decisions by competent authorities, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA from Nagrota Devyani Rana in the legislative assembly, the government said the projects were under status quo owing to decisions pending before courts or competent authorities.

The Roads and Buildings Department accounts for the highest number of such projects at 54, followed by 12 under the Jal Shakti Department and 10 in Higher Education, the government said.

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Jammu and Srinagar, the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir, have 13 projects each under status quo, followed by 11 in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, according to the reply.

The government said a budgetary allocation of Rs 244.62 crore has been earmarked for the 113 tied-up works during 2026-27, while Rs 213.17 crore remains unutilised due to the status quo.

An expenditure of Rs 85.95 crore has been incurred on these projects before the status quo orders were issued by courts or competent authorities, it added.

The government said where execution of a work is affected by a status quo order or any other legal impediment, the matter of its surrendering the budget amount or carrying it forward is dealt with by the concerned department in accordance with the applicable budgetary and financial provisions and the directions of the competent authority or court.

The availability or revalidation of budget provision, surrender of savings or re-appropriation, wherever permissible, is governed by the applicable financial rules and budgetary instructions, it said.

The government also said the progress and financial position of developmental works are reviewed periodically by the concerned departments.

In cases where the execution of a work is impeded by a court order, the concerned department pursues the matter before the courts for vacation or modification of the order, wherever legally permissible, it added. (Agencies)