11-Yr-Old Girl Hit-And-Run Case Solved; Accused Arrested From UP

SRINAGAR, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that it solved the fatal hit-and-run case involving an 11-year-old girl in Kulgam by arresting the accused from Uttar Pradesh and seizing the offending Grand Vitara vehicle.

The accused was identified as Arun Gupta a resident of Behrinbagh, Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the case relates to an accident on July 10 near KP Colony in Vessu, Kulgam where an unidentified vehicle hit an 11-year-old girl. She was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, but later succumbed to her injuries.

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Police registered case at Police Station Qazigund under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and constituted a special investigation team.

During the investigation, the team analysed CCTV footage, examined evidence and developed technical leads, which helped identify the accused and trace the vehicle. Acting on the leads, a police team travelled to Uttar Pradesh, where the accused was arrested with the assistance of the local police. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam said the arrest demonstrates that offenders cannot evade the law by crossing state boundaries and credited the success to technical investigation and coordinated police action. (Agencies)