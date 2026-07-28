Srinagar, Jul 28: At least 11 security forces personnel, including an officer, were injured in separate road accidents in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

A bunker vehicle carrying CRPF and police personnel skidded off the main road at Wachi in Shopian district late on Monday night, the officials said.

Seven CRPF personnel, including an inspector, sustained injuries in the accident, they said, adding that a policeman was also among the injured.

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In another accident, three ITBP personnel were injured when a civilian pick-up van rammed into their temporary bunker in Pahalgam in Anantnag district after losing control, the officials said, adding the driver was also injured. Authorities have ruled out any foul play.