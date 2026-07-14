11 killed in northwest  Pakistan as house collapses in rain

PESHAWAR, July 14: At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed and 12 others injured after the roof of a mud house collapsed during heavy rain in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Malagin village on the outskirts of Kohat district.

The house was hosting a family gathering when the roof caved in, trapping several people under the debris, according to Pakistan's emergency service Rescue 1122.

Rescue teams launched an operation, pulled out the victims and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals after administering first aid. Many of the injured were women and children, officials said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the families of those killed. (PTI)