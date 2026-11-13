11 killed as passenger van plunges into river in PoK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13: At least 11 people were killed and two others injured when a passenger van plunged into a river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening when the van was travelling from Gilgit to Yasin Valley in Ghizer district.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle near Morkah Bridge, causing it to plunge into the Yasin River, Dawn newspaper reported.

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Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of 10 passengers, including two women, and rescued three injured passengers, including a child. They were taken to Gupis Civil Hospital for treatment.

The child later succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to 11, police said.

The deceased and injured were residents of Yasin Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Road accidents are frequent in the region. Last week, eight people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus travelling from Gilgit to Islamabad collided with a dumper truck near the Havelian Interchange on the Hazara Motorway, according to Dawn. (PTI)