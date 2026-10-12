11 drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Police today arrested 11 drug peddlers in separate operations in Anantnag and Handwara and recovered cannabis, charas and a heroin-like substance from their possession.

A police spokesperson said Anantnag Police arrested 10 alleged drug peddlers during naka checking and patrolling across the district. At Lessu in Larnoo, police arrested Mohd Iqbal Dangroo, a resident of Lessu Branard, and recovered around 2.393 kilograms of cannabis from his possession, the spokesperson said.

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In two separate incidents in Arwani, police arrested Mukhtar Ali and Dolal Ali, both residents of West Bengal, and recovered charas from them.

Police also arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat near Hatigam Crossing in Srigufwara and recovered around 55 grams of charas and 86 grams of charas powder. Near Krad Bridge, police arrested Mohd Arif Magray and recovered 15 grams of a charas-like substance, while another police party recovered around 12 grams of charas from Aijaz Ahmad Lone in Cheerpora.

In other operations, police arrested Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie near the Bumzoo footbridge and recovered around 90.2 grams of charas. Fayaz Ahmad Magray was arrested at a checkpoint in Bondialgam, where around 8 grams of a charas-like substance was recovered, the spokesperson said.

Police also intercepted an Innova vehicle at Shehlipora Crossing and recovered around 8.4 grams of a heroin-like substance. The driver, Irshad Ahmad Ganaie, was arrested and the vehicle seized.

In Akingam, police arrested Feroze Ahmad Sofi and recovered 18.4 grams of a charas-like substance from his possession, the spokesperson said.

In a separate operation in Handwara, police arrested Bilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Awoora Muqam in Kupwara district, during naka checking at Chogul and recovered a charas-like substance from him.

A case under FIR No. 253/2026 has been registered at Handwara police station, while cases have also been registered at the respective police stations in Anantnag. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. "Police remain committed to eradicating the drug menace and taking strict legal action against those involved in drug trafficking," the spokesperson said, urging people to share credible information about drug-related activities and cooperate with police.