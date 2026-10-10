11 Civil Judges Promoted On Adhoc Basis In J&K And Ladakh
JAMMU, Oct 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order promoting 11 Civil Judges (Junior Division) to the position of Civil Judges (Senior Division) on a temporary, adhoc basis. See Order Copy Click Here........
JAMMU, Oct 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order promoting 11 Civil Judges (Junior Division) to the position of Civil Judges (Senior Division) on a temporary, adhoc basis.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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