11 children among 13 injured in mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: At least 13 people, including 11 students and two teachers, were injured after a school bus overturned in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today.

An official said the bus met with an accident in Rajpora's Drabgam area, leaving 11 students and two teachers injured. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

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Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, K.K. Sidha told reporters that none of the injured had sustained critical injuries.

He said that three students were admitted to District Hospital Pulwama, while the remaining injured were taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Rajpora for treatment.

"Four students were subsequently referred to hospitals in Srinagar for specialised treatment," he maintained adding. "One was referred for plastic surgery for a hand injury, two were shifted to SMHS Hospital for observation, while another was referred to Bone and Joint Hospital with a forearm fracture."

Meanwhile, Sidha said the district administration had scheduled a workshop for Sunday to sensitise transport officers and drivers associated with private schools and other establishments about road and passenger safety.

He further said that, experts from the Traffic Police, Transport Department and Health Department would participate in the workshop and brief drivers and transport officials on safety requirements.

On reports that the bus did not have a valid fitness certificate, Sidha said that the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) was directed to inspect vehicles.

He said that vehicles found operating without mandatory documents or in violation of safety requirements would not be allowed to ply on roads.

"The administration would also take action wherever negligence was established", the DC continued.