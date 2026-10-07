10th Senior National Gatka C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: The 10th Senior National Men and Women Gatka Championship concluded at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium here, with over 700 players from 24 States participating in the three-day event.

Organised by the J&K Gatka Association, the championship provided a national platform for senior men and women athletes to showcase their skills, discipline and competitive spirit in the traditional martial art.

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SSP Traffic Srinagar Ajaz Bhat was the chief guest, while Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, Monika Dhami was the guest of honour.

Baljinder Singh Toor, General Secretary, Gatka Federation of India, said the successful championship marked an important milestone for Gatka and reflected its growing popularity and competitive strength across the country. He appreciated the discipline and sporting spirit displayed by the participants.

Adnan Ayoub, President, J&K Gatka Association, said hosting the championship was a significant achievement and would help strengthen the foundation of Gatka in J&K. He also highlighted the recently organised National Referee Seminar in Srinagar, which brought together over 100 referees and contributed to improving officiating standards.

The championship witnessed participation of athletes, coaches, referees and officials from across the country and provided opportunities for sporting and cultural exchange.