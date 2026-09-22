10th edition of Global Leaders' Conference held in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: The 10th edition of the Global Leaders' Conference (GLC Srinagar 2026) successfully convened on September 19, 2026, bringing together international thought leaders, educationists, and industry experts under the theme "Sustainable Education o Sustainable Business o Sustainable Health."

The opening segment featured an engaging inaugural address by Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology, alongside honors for Sayed Humayun Qaisar for his focus on sustainable tourism in Kashmir.

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Session II on Sustainable Education was chaired by Dr Farooq Ahmad Wasil, alongside contributions from Dr Syed Shabeena Yaseen, Priti Tyagi, and Asma Zaidi, who discussed future-ready learning and human-centred technology.

Session III shifted to Sustainable Business, Leadership, and Health, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Malik, AVSM (Retd.), with keynotes from Dr Sayed Anwar Bari and Dr Haleema Sadia on green entrepreneurship and women's economic power.

Subsequent international and virtual sessions expanded the dialogue through insights from Prof Khwaja M Shahid, Prof Dr S Sivanesan, Dr Nasyra Ab Jamil, Dr Musrrat Parveen, Prof Dimithri Devinda Jayagoda, Dr Mahesh Abhyankar, and Maria Emelinda Dodon Palmenco.

Furthermore, Kashmir-specific challenges like the Himalayan water crisis and youth climate leadership were addressed by Dr Omar Almarzooqi, Tariq Ahmed Rather, Waheed Jeelani, Sayed Humayun Qaisar, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Saleem Lone, Kaleem Ul Hafeez, and Dr Ahsanul Haq Chishti.

The event concluded with a grand Honour and Award Ceremony recognizing luminaries including Lt Gen Anil Malik, Dr Farooq Ahmad Wasil, Dr Syed Shabeena Yaseen, Prof Dr S Sivanesan, Prof Khwaja M Shahid, Dr Mahesh Abhyankar, Dr Musrrat Parveen, Dr Nasyra Ab Jamil, Hafsath Aleem, Javid Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Dr Hina Iqbal Mudgal, and Dr Abhijit Sarkar.

Organizers expressed deep gratitude to key supporters such as the Shehlat Foundation, Raffles Education Institute, Munsif TV, Assad Advertisers, and Kashmir Mahal Resorts, with the conference closing on a high note following a vote of thanks delivered by Ghulam Abbas, Vice Chairman of the Shehlat Foundation.