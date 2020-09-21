1036 new COVID cases, 23 deaths in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir registered 1,036 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, taking total number of infections to 65,026 and toll to 1,024 on Monday, officials said.

It was for the 18th consecutive day that the cases in a 24-hour period have crossed 1,000.

There are 21,887 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 42,115 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Out of the 1,036 more cases, 563 were in the Jammu region and 473 in Kashmir, taking the tally to 65,026. Jammu district reported the highest number of 245 new infections, followed by 141 in Srinagar, the officials said.

Fourteen out of the 23 more deaths were in Jammu and nine people succumbed to the disease in the Valley, taking the total fatalities to 1,024, the officials said. (AGENCIES)