102 roads shut; MeT says wet spell in Himachal to continue till Sep 9

Shimla, Sep 4: A total of 102 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following rainfall, even as the Shimla MeT Office on Friday issued a yellow alert, warning of further heavy rains in isolated areas of the state on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain continued in some parts of the state, officials said. Nahan in Sirmaur district has received 67.3 mm of rain since Thursday evening, followed by Jogindarnagar (57 mm), Nadaun (52.6 mm), and Jatton Barrage and Bharwain (40 mm each).

Thunderstorms and lightning lashed Kangra and Sundernagar, the weather office said and predicted a wet spell in the state till September 9.

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Out of the 102 roads closed, the maximum number of roads are blocked in Mandi district (46), followed by Kullu (22), Sirmaur (11), Kangra (8), Una (4), Chamba, Shimla and Solan (3 each), and Lahaul-Spiti and Bilaspur (1 each), according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Additionally, 125 power transformers and 21 water supply schemes have been hit.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, at least 108 people have died statewide in rain-related incidents, while the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,235 crore, officials said. (AGENCIES)