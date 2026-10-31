1,000 Runners To Take Part In Jammu Midnight Marathon

Jammu, Oct 31: The Traffic Police Jammu has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Jammu Mid-Night Marathon, scheduled to be held during the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, with restrictions and diversions to remain in force from 11 pm onwards.

Organised by Real Time Sports Jammu, the marathon is expected to witness the participation of around 1,000 runners across different categories, including 5 km, 10 km, half marathon, 20 km and full marathon (42.2 km), an advisory issued by the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Jammu, said.

The marathon will commence from M A Stadium and proceed via Jewel Chowk, GGM Science College Road, Steel Bridge near Canal Head and Akhnoor Road Flyover. Participants will take a U-turn near the JKSSB office at Muthi and return along the same route before proceeding towards Nai Basti Flyover, Gandhi Nagar, via Bikram Chowk, and finally returning to M A Stadium.

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The advisory said the traffic movement will remain restricted along the marathon route during the movement of participants. All lanes and by-lanes falling along the route will be plugged, and no vehicular movement will be permitted.

The traffic police have also announced alternative routes for commuters to minimise inconvenience.

Vehicles travelling from Samba and Kathua towards Nagrota will have to take the Kunjwani Chowk-Narwal-Qasim Nagar-Nagrota route and vice versa.

Vehicles coming from Gangyal, RS Pura and Miran Sahib towards Bikram Chowk and Akhnoor will follow the Satwari-Military Hospital-Beli Charana-4th Tawi Bridge-Ware House-Bhagwati Nagar-Canal Head route.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from City North towards railway station, Jammu airport, Satwari and Kunjwani will use the Akhnoor Road below the flyover, proceeding through Canal Head, 4th Tawi Bridge, Beli Charana, Military Hospital and Satwari. Vehicles moving from City South towards City North will follow the same route.

The traffic police have clarified that the Tawi Bridge at Sidhra and the 4th Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar will remain open for the movement of the general public during the marathon.

Three designated parking areas have also been earmarked for participants. These include the right bank of the Tawi river in front of Mandir Masjid point, the left bank of Tawi river in front of Ware House and the Ware House premises, the advisory said. (Agencies)