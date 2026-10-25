1,000 detained in France amid protests: Interior Minister

MOSCOW, Oct 25: Around 1,000 people were detained in France during mass demonstrations against the rising cost of living that took place across the country on Saturday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Official data show that over 400,000 people took part in the demonstrations.

"So far, nearly 1,000 arrests have been made," Nunez told reporters.

Advertisement

These are only preliminary figures, and the number will increase significantly later on, the minister added. During the October 17 protests, 385 people were known to have been detained by this same point in time, he also said.

Earlier in the day, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that the police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd following a peaceful march. A similar situation was observed in other French cities.

The protests in France began in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by individuals frustrated by rising prices, and the demonstrations subsequently spread to other regions.

The largest of these events was a nationwide demonstration held on October 17. According to the Interior Ministry, about 550,000 people took part. French law enforcement used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. (UNI)