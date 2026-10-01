100 Year Old UPSC Carries Pre-Independence Legacy, Post-Independence Flavour: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Oct 1 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that the 100-year journey of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) represents a unique blend of the legacy of pre-Independence India and the aspirational flavour of post-Independence India. Addressing the centenary celebrations of UPSC, he said, over the last several decades, the Commission has discovered and nurtured talent from across the country and prepared it for public administration, thereby truly personifying Sardar Patel’s vision of a strong, powerful and professional civil service, the “steel frame of India”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the completion of 100 years is a significant milestone for an institution which came into existence before Independence and has continued to evolve with the changing requirements of the country. He said UPSC carries with it the legacy of the period before Independence as well as the experience and aspirations of the post-Independence period, while continuing to play an important role in identifying talent and preparing it for the administration of the country.

The Minister said that the last 10 to 12 years have constituted a particularly significant phase in the journey of UPSC, with several dimensions of the recruitment and governance process witnessing reforms. He said these reforms have been accompanied by an increase in appointments, greater transparency and enhanced public trust in the recruitment system.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh cited figures from the period under discussion to highlight the increase in appointments. He said the number of appointments by the UPSC stood at 45,431 during the 10 year rule of UPA , compared with 50,906 in the subsequent 10-year NDA regime, while the figure for the 12-year NDA period crossed 65,000.

He highlighted a number of measures introduced to make the recruitment process more transparent and accessible. These include the Unified One Time Registration system integrated with Aadhaar and DigiLocker, enabling greater ease for candidates in the recruitment process. He also referred to the Centre of Choice facility for Persons with Disabilities, aimed at providing greater convenience and accessibility to PwD candidates.

The Minister further highlighted the provision for displaying the provisional answer key on the UPSC website, allowing candidates greater transparency regarding the examination process. He also referred to Pratibha Setu, an initiative for candidates who reach the final stage of the Civil Services Examination but are not finally selected, providing them an opportunity to explore alternative job options.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also referred to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act as part of the broader measures aimed at strengthening the examination system and ensuring greater integrity in public recruitment.

The Minister said that as a result of its institutional experience and continuing reforms, UPSC has now emerged as a role model for recruitment agencies across the world. He said delegations from different countries visit the Commission to study its recruitment system, adding that UPSC has become a benchmark, yardstick and measure for recruitment agencies across the world.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the evolution of UPSC demonstrates how an institution can preserve its foundational character while adapting to changing requirements. He said the Commission has continued to strengthen the process of identifying talent for public service while incorporating greater transparency and technology-enabled measures into its functioning.

The Minister said the journey ahead is equally important in the context of the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said UPSC will continue to have a significant role as an architect of the administrative system required to take the country towards that destination. The century-long heritage of the Commission, he said, needs to continue alongside the process of development and institutional evolution.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the continued strengthening of UPSC’s recruitment system, along with greater transparency, accessibility and public trust, will remain important as the institution enters the next phase of its journey. He emphasised that the legacy built over the last 100 years provides a strong foundation for the Commission to continue discovering, identifying and nurturing talent for the country’s administration in the years ahead.