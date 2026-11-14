100-plus NEET aspirants fear losing academic year

KMC awaits NMC nod as Nov 16 deadline nears

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Nov 13: More than 100 NEET-qualified aspirants risk losing an academic year as Kashmir Medical College (KMC) awaits mandatory approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to admit students for the 2026-27 session, prompting parents and students to stage a protest here today.

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The proposed private medical college cannot begin its MBBS programme without the NMC's Letter of Permission (LoP), with the November 16 deadline for completing admissions fast approaching.

The protesters said the delay had left their academic future uncertain, with little time remaining for the issue to be resolved.

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Raising slogans, parents and students appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and other authorities to take up the matter with the NMC.

They said several aspirants had turned down MBBS admission offers in other states in the hope of securing seats at KMC, Kashmir's first proposed private medical college.

The KMC Executive Director Insha Qazi told Excelsior that the High Court had directed the NMC to issue a conditional LoP before November 16.

She said the commission had responded positively to the court's direction. The college's application was rejected in June, following which the NMC conducted another inspection in October.

"We appeal to the NMC to issue the conditional LoP in compliance with the High Court's direction. The college has no deficiencies, and we urge the commission to grant permission without further delay," she said.

Bashir Ahmad, a parent, said students had appeared for NEET twice this year after the first examination was cancelled and qualified in the subsequent attempt.

He said parents had pinned their hopes on KMC after learning that the college had developed the required infrastructure, faculty and hospital facilities.

Medical aspirant Danish said he had secured MBBS admission opportunities in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana but chose not to pursue them because he wanted to study in Kashmir.

He said other students were also waiting for KMC to pursue medical education closer to home.

Dr Tehseen, who joined the protest, said students had endured considerable stress after appearing for NEET twice and should not lose an academic year because of the delay.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has also supported the aspirants, expressing concern over the five-month delay in resolving the LoP issue.

AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said allowing KMC to commence its MBBS programme would create more opportunities for students from Kashmir to pursue medical education within J&K instead of going outside the region or abroad.

The association appealed to Union Health Minister J P Nadda to intervene before the November 16 deadline to safeguard the students' academic future and prevent further uncertainty.

The protesters urged the authorities to secure the NMC's approval, warning that missing the deadline could cost more than 100 aspirants an entire academic year.