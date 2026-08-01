100 days that awakened a society

Mohammad Zaid Malik

Drug abuse is not merely a law-and-order issue. It is an assault on the future of a society. It silently destroys families, erodes moral values, weakens communities, fuels organised crime, and, in the unique security environment of Jammu & Kashmir, strengthens the ecosystem of narco-terrorism. Recognising this multidimensional threat, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, launched the 100-Day "Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan" with a clear vision-to transform the fight against drugs from a government programme into a people's movement.

The campaign was not conceived as another administrative exercise. It was designed as a mission that combined strong political leadership, institutional coordination, community participation and sustained public awareness. Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, every stakeholder-from the civil administration to the police, educational institutions, health services, Panchayati Raj Institutions, religious leaders, youth organisations, NGOs and civil society-was encouraged to work with a single objective: safeguarding the youth and building a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir.

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One of the defining features of the campaign was the adoption of a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. Schools, colleges, universities, village panchayats, urban local bodies, sports clubs, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, women self-help groups and volunteers became active participants. Awareness marches, seminars, cultural programmes, sports competitions, counselling sessions and community interactions reached even the remotest corners of the Union Territory, transforming public consciousness about the devastating consequences of substance abuse. Official figures indicate that the campaign mobilised over one crore participants through lakhs of awareness activities, making it one of the largest public mobilisation exercises against drugs in Jammu & Kashmir.

However, awareness alone cannot defeat organised narcotics networks. Therefore, the campaign was matched with an equally determined law-enforcement response. Police and enforcement agencies intensified operations across the Union Territory, targeting drug traffickers, dismantling supply chains and attacking the financial infrastructure that sustains the narcotics trade. Hundreds of NDPS cases were registered during the campaign, thousands of suspected traffickers were arrested, narcotic substances running into more than a tonne were seized, and properties worth hundreds of crores, identified as proceeds of crime, were attached to cripple the economic backbone of drug trafficking. Driving licences of offenders were also cancelled in appropriate cases, reinforcing the message that society would no longer tolerate the drug trade.

The significance of these achievements extends far beyond statistical success. Every arrest represents the disruption of a criminal network. Every seizure prevents dangerous substances from reaching young minds. Every attached property weakens the financial incentives of organised crime. Every awareness programme equips families and communities to identify and prevent addiction before it takes root.

The campaign also recognised that addiction is a public health challenge requiring compassion as much as enforcement. Rehabilitation centres, medical institutions, counsellors and healthcare professionals were integrated into the mission so that individuals struggling with addiction could receive treatment, counselling and an opportunity to reintegrate into society with dignity. This balanced approach demonstrated that while drug traffickers would face the full force of law, victims of addiction would receive support and hope.

For Jammu & Kashmir, the campaign carries an even deeper strategic significance. Drug trafficking in the region has increasingly been linked with organised crime and cross-border networks that seek to finance terrorism and destabilise society. The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor repeatedly emphasised that narcotics are not merely intoxicants but instruments used by hostile elements to target the youth and weaken the social fabric. Consequently, the campaign evolved into a broader movement against narco-terrorism, integrating anti-drug operations with the larger objective of strengthening internal security.

Leadership is ultimately measured not by announcements but by outcomes. Throughout the 100-day campaign, Manoj Sinha personally reviewed progress, interacted with officials, participated in public outreach programmes and consistently reinforced the message that the fight against drugs was a collective moral responsibility rather than the responsibility of any single department. His visible engagement ensured that the campaign retained momentum and accountability across all districts.

Equally noteworthy was the convergence achieved among government departments. Education, Health, Social Welfare, Police, Excise, Information, Rural Development, Youth Services and Sports, district administrations and local governance institutions worked in close coordination. Such institutional convergence transformed isolated departmental efforts into a unified campaign with measurable outcomes.

The real success of the "Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan" lies not only in the number of FIRs registered, traffickers arrested or narcotics seized. Its greatest achievement is the creation of a new public consciousness. Parents became more vigilant. Educational institutions became active centres of awareness. Communities began treating drug abuse not as a private family problem but as a collective social challenge. Youth were encouraged to embrace education, sports, skill development and constructive engagement instead of addiction.

Every major social transformation begins with a shift in public mindset. The 100-Day "Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan" has demonstrated that determined political leadership, coordinated governance and active citizen participation can together confront even the most complex social challenges. The campaign has laid the foundation for a long-term movement in which prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and strict law enforcement reinforce one another.

The road ahead will undoubtedly require sustained commitment, continuous vigilance and unwavering public participation. Drug networks evolve, and enforcement alone cannot permanently eliminate demand. Therefore, the momentum generated during these hundred days must be institutionalised through continued awareness, stronger rehabilitation systems, enhanced community participation and relentless action against organised narcotics syndicates.

The initiative led by the Lieutenant Governor stands as a significant example of leadership that combines vision with execution. By placing the protection of the youth at the centre of governance and transforming an administrative programme into a societal movement, Manoj Sinha has demonstrated that the battle against drugs is ultimately a battle for the future of Jammu & Kashmir. The success of this campaign will not merely be remembered for the statistics it generated but for the hope it has inspired-that with collective resolve, determined leadership and active public participation, a healthier, safer and drug-free Jammu & Kashmir is an achievable reality.