10-year-old girl crushed to death at Talab Tillo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: A 10-year-old girl child died after she was hit by a rashly-driven car near Vikas Lane Gurudwara, Talab Tillo area on Friday evening, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Chitra Kumari daughter of Madan Shah of Bihar, presently residing at Om Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

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Officials said the girl received severe injuries after she was repeatedly hit by a rashly-driven car near Vikas Lane Gurudwara around 8:40 PM on Friday.

She was immediately rushed to Government Medical College Jammu, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they said.

According to them, the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, while a case FIR number 219/2026 under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered at the concerned Police Station.

The accused car driver has also been arrested, while further investigation has been set in the motion, officials said.