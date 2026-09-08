10 Samba schools get Smart Classrooms under CRS

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 7: District Development Commissioner Samba Ayushi Sudan on Monday virtually inaugurated newly developed Smart Classrooms in 10 Government schools of the district.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the conference hall of the DC office.

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The initiative, supported by NTT Data under its Corporate Social Responsibility and implemented by ELFA International, stands as an inspiring testament to what governance, corporate conscience and community commitment can achieve in concert.

The event was attended by ADDC Champa Devi Thakur, ACD Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, CPO Kasturi Lal, CEO Yashpal Sharma, CEO & president ELFA International Nawab Mehran Khan, senior vice president Iftikhar Ahmad Mir along with Sr. team members of ELFA International and other distinguished dignitaries.

In her address, the District Development Commissioner said that access to digital tools can significantly improve attendance, enhance student motivation and strengthen foundational competencies, particularly in hard-to-reach and underserved regions and thanked ELFA International and NTT Data for their endeavours in this direction and requested ELFA International to continue such projects in district Samba.

“We believe that access to quality education, enabled by technology, should be within reach of every child regardless of geography or circumstance. It is our privilege to support ELFA International’s mission in bringing digital learning to the underserved communities,” said Ankur Dasgupta, vice president, Global CSR & India Marketing, NTT Data.