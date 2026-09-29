10 Military-Grade Drones Seized From Three Indian Passengers At Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI, Sept 29: Three Indian passengers were intercepted at Delhi airport with 10 professional-grade drones equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders, described as military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles, officials said on Tuesday.

The drones, valued at over Rs 1.03 crore, were recovered from the passengers who had arrived at Terminal-3 from Hong Kong through Vietnam on September 25, an official statement said.

They were intercepted while crossing the green channel, based on intelligence developed by customs officers.

Advertisement

A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of 10 drones along with complete accessories, including controllers, gimbals with cameras, cables, propellers and joysticks, the statement said.

A Chartered Engineer's assessment confirmed that the drones were professional-grade and equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders. They were assessed as military- or defence-grade UAVs requiring mandatory registration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the statement said.

The passengers were apprehended and the goods seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said. (Agencies)